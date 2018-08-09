Local welder helps professional golfer with problem putter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – The PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club is creating revenue and work for more companies than first thought. A Valley Park welding company says they've had a couple of business calls at the country club this week.

Dustin Hewkin, the third-generation owner of Valley Park Welding, is a modern-day Iron Man who enjoys fixing some irons, man; or, at least, some putters for PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau.

“I was able to fuse weld all around the putter head so I didn’t have to add any material or weight to it so it all stayed the same,” Hewkin said.

Dustin’s weld could not add any weight to the putter or else it would change the mechanics and motion, not to mention his mojo when trying to sink that putt.

“It was a smooth hand, but I think they kind of made me nervous saying, ‘Don’t screw it up,’” he said.

Hewkin also took the time to fix the big Omega clock for the tournament.

“We worked on the Omega clock on the leaderboard last Thursday,” he said. “The bracket was misplaced and we fabricated it last Thursday.”