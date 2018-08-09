Four years since Michael Brown’s death: Ferguson call to action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - Thursday, August 9 marks the fourth anniversary of the shooting death of Michael Brown by former Ferguson officer Darren Wilson.

Wednesday night Brown`s father and a few dozen other people set up a makeshift memorial where he was shot and killed. They placed candles and teddy bears around a bronze plaque and dove that was installed in 2015.

Following Brown's death, a Ferguson commission was set in place that made 47 recommendations for change.

The group Forward Through Ferguson reports, only five of those 47 recommendations to address racial inequality have been implemented. One reason being blamed for a lack of progress is too many St. Louis area governments.

Three community town hall meetings are scheduled to find ways to address these issues.

The first meeting will be at Indian Trails County Library on Thursday, September 6.