St. Louis Asian community weighs in on new movie “Crazy Rich Asians”

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – There's a lot of buzz over a new movie hitting theaters next week.

For the first time in more than two decades, Hollywood is putting out a movie with an all-Asian cast.

Fox 2’s Katie Kormann was at Ronnie's Marcus Theatre in South County to get reaction to the film Wednesday night.

Some lucky movie-goers got to see an advanced showing of the highly anticipated movie 'Crazy Rich Asians.'

For some of them, it was the first time in their lives they've seen a movie with an entire cast of characters that looked like they do.