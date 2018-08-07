What you need to know about Tuesday’s primary election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On August 7th Missouri will host a primary election. The winners of those elections will go on to the November general election.

One of the biggest topics driving people to the polls Tuesday is Prop A, which is a proposition on right to work. Voting yes means no one can be required to pay union dues or be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. Voting no would overturn the measure meaning if your job requires it. You would need to join a union and pay their dues.

However, some of the key races and issues on Tuesday’s ballots is the Democratic candidate for County Executive. The race is close between current county executive Steve Stenger who took the position in 2015 and his challenger MarkMantovani. Mantovani is a political newcomer but has spent a decade as a Senior Corporate Executive.

One race that will play out further in the fall is on the one for the US Missouri Senate seat. Senator Claire Mccaskill is running for the Democratic seat she shares the ballot with six other Democrats. McCaskill has served in the Senate seat since 2006. She was the first woman elected to the US Senate from Missouri.

On the Republican side, the 11-candidate field includes Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley has been the attorney general since 2017.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you run late to the polls but are in line by 7 p.m., you still have the right to cast your vote. You don’t have to be done voting by the time the polls close.