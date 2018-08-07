× Preliminary Report released on fatal Duck Boat accident

BRANSON, Mo. – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report Tuesday on the duck boat sinking that killed 17 people, including a family of nine.

NTSB officials that are reviewing the case say they have recovered footage from inside the boat. Investigators are attempting to access data on the system’s hard drive.

They are also reviewing cell phone and surveillance video from the boat.

According to the report, thirty-three interviews of witnesses, vessel operators, inspectors, and company officials were conducted on scene. The NTSB will also participate in the upcoming Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation.

View the entire report here:

DCA18MM028-preliminary-report