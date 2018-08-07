100th PGA Championship – Day 2 of practice at Bellerive Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The PGA of America is challenging the region to break the all-time attendance record for the most juniors. Invitations were sent to 113 teams in the area.

If you are coming you`re going to have to take at least one shuttle. FOX 2 Michelle Maderas timed the rides. It`s was almost 33 minutes from the old Chrysler plant law to Bellerieve and 26 minutes for the 4 miles ride between the country club and Westminster Christian Academy.

There will be celebrity sightings. Profession golfer Keegan Bradley was spotted spending some time at top golf.

The Gateway Arch St. Louis shared a photo on Instagram Monday of golfer Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, and Tommy Fleetwood.