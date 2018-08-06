Understanding your transportation options to and from the PGA Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - If you plan on heading out to the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, you’ll need to take a shuttle whether you plan to self-park or utilize a ride-sharing service.

There are two separate lots. If you plan to drive yourself, you’ll need to park over by the old Chrysler plant in Fenton off of 141. There is a security checkpoint you’ll have to pass through before taking a shuttle to the course.

If you decide to take an Uber or Lyft, you’ll need to go to the Westminster Christian Academy parking lot, where shuttles will be waiting to take you to and from the course.

From Monday through Wednesday, you may order a ride the traditional way through either app, but for the rest of the week, you’ll receive a specific pin number once you order your ride, then you can walk up to any waiting driver without needing to be paired.