Teen shot multiple times near Collinsville, taken to the hospital

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Police are searching for the suspect who shot and critically injured a teenager while he was walking near Collinsville late Sunday night.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old boy was shot around 9 p.m. Sunday near Art and Eva streets in the State Park Place neighborhood.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report, four men approached the victim and his friend.

They exchanged words, police say, and the suspects opened fire. After the shooting, the gunmen ran off.

The victim was taken to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in critical condition.