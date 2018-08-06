ShotSpotter credited for solving homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are hailing its ShotSpotter technology for helping to solve a homicide.

Prosecutors charged two men with the July 30 killing of a man who was visiting from California.

Ralandus Lathon and Antonio Steed were charged with the murder, armed criminal action, and robbery.

Police traced the victim's last hours to Lumiere Casino where he had just won about $400. According to court documents, surveillance cameras showed the victim getting into a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Lathon and Steed and leaving the casino. Just 17 minutes later, police said ShotSpotter captured the shots that killed him where his body was found in the 4400 block of Athlone, about an 8-minute drive away.

“This was an instance in which no one called 911, so we did get that ShotSpotter alert and that was the officers responding who located the victim,” said Lt. Brent Feig. “That really helps us start that investigation clock immediately.”

Court documents said Lathon was spotted driving the same Chevy Malibu on August 1 and at least one gun was found in the car and that the clothes Steed was wearing the night of the crime had stains that tested positive for human blood.

The ShotSpotter program has sensors in violent crime areas of south city and north city. Police said they hope to expand the program.