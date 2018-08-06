Rolling gun battle crashes near South Grand Fire Station; Man in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man was shot twice in a car Monday morning in the 3500 block of South Grand Avenue. The shooting appears to have caused an accident by St. Louis Fire Department Engine House No. 32. It happened during a shift change at the station.

Firefighters tell FOX 2 a rolling gun battle was happening between two vehicles traveling north on Grand Avenue. One of the vehicles crashed into vehicles parked on Potomac. The other vehicle involved in the gun battle took off.

Police say the man was shot in the back and side. Emergency medical personnel are working to keep him alive. They say he is in critical condition at the hospital.

Two other people in the vehicle ran into the fire station, saying they had also been shot. Firefighters check their injuries and determined that they did not have any gunshot wounds. They are suffering from some cuts and scrapes from the accident. They were detained by firefighters until the police showed up.

Four firefighter's personal vehicles were damaged in the accident. Some of their vehicles have bullet holes in them.

A description of the suspects in the other vehicle has not been released. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.