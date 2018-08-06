PGA players spotted around St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some PGA athletes were spotted around St. Louis Monday ahead of this week's championship.

Professional golfer Keegan Bradley was spotted spending time at the new Topgolf in Chesterfield. "Gateway Arch STL" shared a photo on its Instagram account of professional golfers Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood visiting the arch in downtown St. Louis.

Fox 2 spoke to Bob O'Loughlin, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lodging Hospitality Management. He said the group has 20 hotels in the metro and all of them are sold out. O'Loughlin said all 5,000 hotel rooms the company owns in the metro are full. He said they started booking up for the event nearly a year out.

