ST. LOUIS – Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: eight-month-old Sosa!

Sosa came to the APA as an owner surrender. She can be a little skittish when meeting new people, but she loves other dogs and makes for a wonderful playmate.

If you want to adopt Sosa, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org