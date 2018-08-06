MoDOT starts repairing and replacing bridges over I-44

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT closed the Interstate 44 pedestrian bridge between Kingshighway and Edwards Monday. The closure comes after safety concerns.

This pedestrian bridge over I-44 at Pattison and Marconi is closed as of about noon today.

The bridge is not gone forever and will be back better than before. You’ll just have to wait until next year.

MoDOT has a good reason for shutting the pedestrian bridge down Monday.

A steady stream of vehicles of all shapes and sizes making their way east and westbound on Interstate 44 Monday. St. Louisans hoping to get across the concrete canyon, this pedestrian bridge is their only hope to get to the Hill with ease.

“So, under routine inspections, they found there were areas of the walking surface that were deteriorating and concrete was popping loose on the walking surface,” Michelle Forneris of MoDOT.

The pedestrian bridges over I-44 between Kingshighway and Edwards were built in the 1970's.

The bridge was scheduled to be closed in December and replaced. But signs showed the shutdown needed to happen as soon as possible.

“We did conclude about 40 people use this bridge every day. So, while Edwards or Kingshighway are fairly close, accessibility to and from across our interstates is a high priority here in the urban district,” said Forneris.

MoDOT is repairing or replacing six bridges on I-44 between Kingshighway and Grand.

A New ADA accessible bridge will reopen in Spring of 2019.

So, for now, pedestrians will need to use Kingshighway or Edwards to cross the interstate.

Similar work at I-70 near 10th and Market between Madison and St. Louis Avenue, that bridge will eventually close.

All this year eastbound bridges, in 2019 west side bridges and work towards Jefferson.