× Humane Society of Missouri awarded custody of rescued Mastiffs

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri was awarded permanent custody Monday of six adult Mastiff dogs that were rescued last month from a property in southwest Missouri.

According to a spokesperson for the HSMO, the woman who owned the dogs alerted the Animal Cruelty Task Force out of concern for their safety. She said she’d moved out of state and left the dogs in the care of her son, but she hadn’t heard from him in several days.

Authorities went to the property in Aurora, Missouri on July 12 and found four dogs living in an overgrown backyard with no access to food or water. They found two more dogs inside the home.

The residence was filled with urine and animal feces.

All six dogs were said to be severely underweight.

Donations to provide for the animals’ care can be made at HSMO.org/mastiffs or by calling 314-951-1542. They will be available for adoption in the near future.