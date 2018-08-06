Firefighter injured, resident rescued after being trapped in apartment blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fire investigators have determined an early morning apartment fire was intentionally set.

Flames leaped into the nighttime skies around 3:45 a.m. Monday as a two-unit apartment building in the 5900 block of Ridge went up in flames.

A resident was trapped on the second floor of a building and three other occupants in the building were able to get out safely.

Bobby Allen was trapped in his unit on the second floor and was able to scream for help from his window. Firefighters then used a ladder to Allen and brought him to safety.

“I want to thank God, I want to thank the fire department and the police officers first on the scene for getting the help I need", said Allen.

"The firefighters saved my life".

Candace Horskins was also home at the time of the fire and barely made it out.

“It was very frightening as soon as I flew down the steps and got hot stuff all over me I thank God I’m still alive", she said.

Both St. Louis fire investigators and a bomb and arson team began searching for clues to find out who the arsonist may be.

According to fire officials, there were two fires, one began downstairs on the west side and one began upstairs on the east side.

Fire crews had the blaze tapped out fairly quickly but not before on firefighter injured his knee, he’s expected to recover.

35 firefighters showed up on the scene to battle the blaze.