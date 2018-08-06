× Cardinals acquire Adolis Garcia, place Tyler O’Neill on 10-day DL

ST. LOUIS – As the Cardinals begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, the club announced it had placed rookie outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day disabled list and purchased the contract of rookie Adolis Garcia to fill his spot on the roster.

O’Neill had appeared in 23 games for the Cardinals this season, batting .309 with 3 home runs and 9 RBI.

Garcia joined the Memphis Redbirds as a free agent signing out of Ciego de Avila, Cuba in February 2017. He’s batting .269 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI in 98 games this season with the AAA club.

Garcia will wear no. 28 with the Cardinals. He’s the seventh player to make his Major League debut with the Cardinals this season.