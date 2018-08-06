× Brother and sister arrested in Lincoln County meth bust

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – The narcotics unit of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested a brother and sister last week after the two were found in possession of methamphetamine.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, investigators received information that Robert Berthels of Moscow Mills was selling meth.

Authorities contacted Bertels and arranged to buy $350 worth of meth from him in the 100 block of Maple Shade in Old Monroe. When Bertels arrived at the pre-arranged location, he was apprehended. Deputies searched his backpack and discovered methamphetamine inside.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the home of Danielle Bertel, Robert’s sister, located in the 700 block of East Port Au Prince Lane in Moscow Mills. Deputies found meth and a syringe in a bedroom, along with two infants. Other syringes and drug paraphernalia were discovered during the search.

The children were taken into protective custody and later placed in the care of a family member.

Robert Bertels was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and remains in custody at the Lincoln County Jail under a $20,000 cash-only bond. Danielle Bertels was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was jailed on a $15,000 cash-only bond.