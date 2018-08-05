Child among those wounded in north St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Police are on scene late Sunday night at the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge, investigating a double shooting that counts an eight year-old child as one of the victims.

It happened just before 8:00 pm in north St. Louis. Investigators say two men, one armed with an assault rifle and the other with a handgun, fired several shots at the Gulf gas station off of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis.

A 19-year-old man who was standing outside of one of the cars was struck by a bullet. He is at the hospital.

The gunfire also hit two other vehicles, shooting out the windows. An eight-year-old boy that was in one of the cars was hit by a bullet in the chest and in the shoulder he was taken to a hospital. His condition is considered stable.

Three other women were also hit by broken glass.

Investigators are now working the scene trying to interview witnesses, photograph the evidence, and obtain any surveillance video.

St. Louis Police say the two suspects exited a white vehicle.

