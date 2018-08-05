× Apartment fire under investigation in Fenton

FENTON, MO – Fenton investigators say arson is possible after several apartments were damaged in a fire early Sunday morning off of Stillbrook Estates Drive. The fire started in a third floor hallway. Four families were displaced because of smoke damage, but fire damage to the building was minimal.

There are no reports of injuries. The Red Cross is helping residents with food and housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.