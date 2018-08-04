Surgery goes well for puppy thrown from moving car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - We have a follow up on a puppy in need of major surgery after being thrown from a moving vehicle. In late July, witnesses watched in horror as two men in an SUV dangled a puppy out of the moving vehicle by her leg before tossing her onto a busy highway in southern Missouri.

The dog, now named Kennerly, was rescued by the witnesses, but suffered fractures in the largest part of the hip bone, fractures in the joints that connect the hips to the spine, a fracture where the femur meets the pelvis, and a fracture in her femur.

The Goode Life Pet Rescue in Herculaneum was looking for help to cover the $4,000 cost of the surgery. After our story aired Thursday night, viewers donated more than $6,000 towards Kennerly's surgery and after care.

The rescue reports that Friday's surgery went well and the doctors at Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester were able to repair her fractured hips and leg. Kennerly is on eight weeks of strict kennel rest while she heals.

With the additional money donated towards her care, the rescue was able to buy Kennerly an orthopedic bed and some new toys to help with her recovery.

To support The Goode Life Pet Rescue's mission of saving the toughest medical cases, visit their donation page.