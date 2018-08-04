Missouri American Water issues boil order for portion of northern St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Missouri American Water is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for a portion of St. Louis County near St Ann and Overland. There are an estimated 15,000 impacted customers. They expect the advisory to last up to 48 hours.

Missouri American Water sent this message to affected customers:

"This is a message from Missouri American Water. We’re calling to tell you that we have issued a precautionary boil water advisory in your area, due to a large water main break. We are asking customers to bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing. We will take water quality samples in area today. The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until water quality samples confirm that the water remains safe for consumption. Precautionary boil water advisories normally last about 48 hours. We will call you again when the boil water advisory has been lifted."

