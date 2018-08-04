× Metrolink resumes normal service along Forest Park Parkway, road remain closed to drivers

ST. LOUIS, MO- Some of the work on the Washington University pedestrian bridge over Forest Park Parkway has wrapped up ahead of schedule. That is allowing MetroLink trains to resume regular service to the Forsyth, University City-Big Bend, Skinker, and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations on Saturday evening.

Metro had been shuttling passengers between the stations while work was underway. Blue Line riders may experience 10 minute delays until trains get back on schedule through the evening.

MetroLink will operate a normal schedule Sunday.

University City Police say that Forest Park Parkway remains closed in the area to all vehicle traffic between Big Bend and Skinker.

UPDATE: Work has wrapped up ahead of schedule on the pedestrian bridge. MetroLink trains will resume service at 6:30 p.m tonight. Blue Line riders may experience 10 minute delays until trains are back on schedule. Tomorrow, MetroLink will operate a normal Sunday schedule. — Metro (@STLMetro) August 4, 2018