Man struck and killed crossing St. Louis County street

Posted 6:57 pm, August 4, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO  -The identity of a man struck while crossing the street last night in south St. Louis County has been released.  Ernest Feiteira, 66, died after being hit by an SUV just after 8:00pm at the intersection of Kingston and Pentonville Drive.  Feiteira was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators say driver of the SUV is cooperating with police. No charges had been announced by police as of midday Saturday.