Man struck and killed crossing St. Louis County street

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO -The identity of a man struck while crossing the street last night in south St. Louis County has been released. Ernest Feiteira, 66, died after being hit by an SUV just after 8:00pm at the intersection of Kingston and Pentonville Drive. Feiteira was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators say driver of the SUV is cooperating with police. No charges had been announced by police as of midday Saturday.