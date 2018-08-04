Man and woman die after Ferguson shooting; police search for person of interest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - A man and a woman are dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Ferguson. It happened around 7:50am in the 7500 block of Halpin. Police are calling this a double murder.

Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside the home. They found a woman with a gunshot wound inside the home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry into the home and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators say this is not a random incident. Authorities identify Darrick Antione Barber, 26, as a person of interest in this crime. Investigators say the female victim had an order of protection against Barber. They say she leaves behind several children.

“You have a lot of other victims that are suffering now,” said Ferguson Assistant Police Chief Frank McCall, Jr. “The children are going to have to rely on the family and they should not be in the position they`re in now.”

Investigators are determined to make an arrest so the family and friends of the victim can see some form of justice.

McCall said, “To see something as tragic as this, you know it touches home.”

Do you recognize Barber? Call police if you know his whereabouts: (314) 522-3100.