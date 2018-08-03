Weather Kid of the Week – Owen Ford

Owen Ford is about to be a third-grader at Point Elementary school in the Mehlville school district. According to his mother, Owen owns and studies many books regarding the weather, including ones with educational facts, weather experiments, and historical weather disasters. When Owen grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist. Owen Ford is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
