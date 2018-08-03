× Trump voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, former member says

The now-disbanded commission that President Donald Trump set up to investigate election integrity did not find evidence of widespread voter fraud, a former member of the panel said on Friday, citing internal documents he obtained related to commission activities.

“I have reviewed the Commission documents made available to me and they do not contain evidence of widespread voter fraud,” Maine’s Democratic secretary of state, Matthew Dunlap, wrote in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas’ Republican secretary of state, Kris Kobach.

In May 2017, the President established the commission after falsely claiming that “millions of people” voted illegally for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, costing him the popular vote. Trump named Pence as chairman and Kobach — a noted proponent of voter fraud theories and related policies — as vice chair of the commission.

Dunlap was also named to the panel, but he sued the commission in US district court in November 2017, alleging that the group had withheld key information from him. A judge ruled in his favor the next month and said the panel should provide him with the documents he requested.

Trump then moved to dissolve the commission in January 2018.

In his letter, Dunlap wrote that he “joined the Commission in good faith,” but soon became concerned that “its purpose was not to pursue the truth but rather to provide an official imprimatur of legitimacy on President Trump’s assertions that millions of illegal votes were cast during the 2016 election and to pave the way for policy changes designed to undermine the right to vote.”

The Maine secretary of state also accused the White House and Kobach of making false statements and said that the commission showed “troubling bias.”

The letter highlights a White House statement announcing the dissolution of the commission, which asserts that there is evidence of “substantial” voter fraud. Dunlap wrote, however, “after months of litigation that should not have been necessary,” he can now report that the White House statement was false.

“Indeed, while staff prepared drafts of a report to be issued by the Commission, the sections on evidence of voter fraud are glaringly empty,” he wrote.

The White House, the vice president’s office and the Kansas secretary of state’s office did not immediately provide CNN with comment.

Dunlap wrote in his letter, “I do not expect the public simply to accept my conclusions,” and noted, “there is no single document that reveals there is no widespread voter fraud.” But, he said, “I rely on the lack of any evidence in the totality of what I reviewed.”

An associated web page contains links to a variety of documents and states that “these materials have been provided by the White House.”

