Spirit of St. Louis – Avoiding collisions caused by distracted driving

ST. LOUIS – Inattentive driving is something motorists can control. Your brain, eyes, and hands give you control behind the wheel. Safe driving means that all three are working together.

Failure to balance this trio while driving could potentially cause a car crash.

“We lose about nine people every day to fatalities associated with distracted driving and about a thousand are injured,” said Mike Right, a spokesman for the AAA Auto Club of Missouri.

Right said inattentive driving for as little as a millisecond is risky; just as dangerous as driving while intoxicated.

“Distraction comes in many forms,” he said. “It could be outside the car, it could be another passenger, it could be a cell phone, it could be an infotainment device.”

Other distractions include eating or grooming while driving. Rear-end vehicle damage might be a clue that someone was driving distracted. To avoid the risk, you could consider downloading an app that disables your phone when the car reaches 10 miles per hour.

“Most people who are involved in an accident, they can retrace their steps and figure out what they did or what they could have done that would have avoided the collision,” Right said.

AAA said new laws are critical in Missouri to help advance a safer driver policy.

“Missouri is one of only three states that allows people over 21 years of age to drive and text at the same time we have encouraged the Missouri Legislature to pass a law that would prohibit texting by all drivers,” Right said.