Pedestrian bridge construction closing Forest Park Parkway

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County officials say Forest Park Parkway between Big Bend and Skinker will be completely closing to traffic from Friday morning

until midnight on Monday.

Authorities tell FOX 2 the closure is needed so that crews can continue the construction of a new Washing University Pedestrian Bridge over Forest Park Parkway.

The new pedestrian bridge is replacing the one in that location which has already been demolished. The new bridge is going to be twice as wide with separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

During the closure, crews will be putting in place the bridge`s steel span infrastructure.

The Metrolink is also impacted by the weekend's construction.

Trains will not be operating between the Forsyth and Forest Park Debaliviere stations from the start of service Saturday until the end of service on Sunday.

Shuttles will take passengers between the four impacted stations. Riders should expect delays of at least 20 minutes.

Back in June 2018 Forest Park Parkway was also completely shut down for six days for work on this project.

According to officials, sometime later this month, a third complete closure here is also expected.