Judge sets Pam Hupp murder trial for June 2019

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday set the capital murder trial date for Pam Hupp, who fatally shot a man in St. Charles in 2016, for June 2019. As many as 11 witnesses could testify including the woman who Hupp reportedly targeted before allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger.

O’Fallon police arrested Hupp for murder in August of 2016. She claimed Gumpenberger, a man with disabilities, forced himself into her home. She said she shot him in self-defense.

Police and prosecutors said it was not only murder but that Hupp planned it over many days. They said she looked for someone vulnerable and found Gumpenberger. The St. Charles County prosecutor called it an elaborate plot to deflect attention from another unsolved murder.

The courts will bus in jurors from the other side of the state, Clay County, because of the tremendous publicity surrounding this case.