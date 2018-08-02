ICE called after 13 discovered in van on I-44 near Eureka; Police search for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Over a dozen people have been taken in for questioning after a traffic stop on I-44 near Six Flags St. Louis. They were discovered in a van after a driver and passenger ran from the scene. They don't speak English or have identification. ICE has been called in to help with the situation.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on eastbound I-44 near the Six Flags exit Thursday morning. The driver and a passenger ran from police during the incident. The Missouri Highway Patrol is still searching for the people who ran from the vehicle.

Police discovered 13 people in the vehicle. They do not have any identification and do not speak English.

The people found in the vehicle have been taken in for questioning by police. ICE has been contacted in this incident.

Eureka Police added this update to Facebook Thursday morning:

"While assisting Missouri State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop this morning two Hispanic males fled from officers. One male wearing a gray or light-colored sweatshirt fled south from the area of I-44 and Six Flags Road, the second wearing a light blue sweatshirt fled north from the area. If you see someone matching these descriptions in the area contact the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6600 or dispatch at 636-549-8210."