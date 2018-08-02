Fatal accident on Hall Street, causes power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Officers report one person was killed in an accident on Hall Street and Carrie Avenue.

The crash caused downed power lines around the vehicle. The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The car was driving along Hall Street when it hit a power pole knocking lines down across the road. One person did not survive the crash. There were two other people in the car who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash. This stretch of Hall Street is notorious for street racing so speed may have been a factor.

Power is out in the area the Ameren Outage map is estimating it should be restored by 9 a.m .

All lanes of Hall Street are reopened.