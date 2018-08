Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis area will welcome new children US citizens August 1.

They will be part of a citizenship ceremony held at the Magic House in Kirkwood.

Officially, all children under age 18 automatically become citizens when their parents become naturalized.

Wednesday's ceremony for the children is aimed at welcoming them to the US and encouraging them to become active citizens.

This is the first-ever ceremony for children.