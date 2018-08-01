× Potosi Police deliver creative ‘Lip Sync Challenge’ video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – Potosi police have answered the lip sync challenge, and this is one of the best video we’ve seen so far. There’s a lot of bad dancing but the creativity is off the charts.

This video is almost ten minutes long and they couldn’t just stick to one song. It starts off with “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic. Then they go old school with “This Is How We Do It,” and “Bust A Move,” followed by “A Thousand Miles,” from Vaness Carlton, and Kenny Loggins “Footloose.”