Police looking for man passing bad checks at local Big River Running stores

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Police are looking for a man who has been passing bad checks at Big River Running stores across the area.

Town and County Police Detective Chris Hunt said the suspect has been into the Big River Running store in Town and Country three times. He said employees described the suspect as friendly, confident, and engaging.

According to Hunt, the suspect shows the clerk a Missouri license that matches the bad checks. Big River Running wasn’t aware the checks were bad until their bank notified them and, by that time, the suspect had purchased about $3,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

Hunt said the suspect is buying gift cards and Nike tennis shoes that vary in size, and he thinks he may be one player in a bigger game.

The suspect has also passed bad checks at stores in University City and St. Louis City.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his mid-30s or early 40s, standing between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a stocky build, mostly bald with grey/silver hair on the side.

Det. Hunt said he hopes someone recognizes the suspect and contacts the Town and Country Police Department at 314-432-4696.