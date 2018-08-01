Police caution parents after Alton man’s sex crime arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - A man is behind bars Wednesday morning charged with sex crimes in the Metro East area.

According to authorities, Latodd Strong used social media to contact young girls in Alton. Police say he used multiple usernames, all of which made reference to 'Boo Strong'.

At least four girls were in contact with strong on a Madison County Transit bus or near a bus stop.

Investigators want parents of girls between 12 and 16 specifically those who use Madison County Transit to talk with their daughters about possible encounters with Strong.