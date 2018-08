× Parkway School Districts preps kindergarten students for school bus safety

ST. LOUIS- The Parkway School District’s transportation department mascot and his helpers will be visiting the Parkway district over the next three weeks.

Kindergarten students will be getting a lesson in bus safety. The program will include a presentation on school bus safety and a ten-minute ride on the school bus.

Buster will start at Craig Elementary on Wednesday, August 1.

School is back in session August 15.