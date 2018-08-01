Missouri sales tax holiday weekend is around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s sales tax holiday weekend is just days away. It’s a great time to save money on school supplies and back-to-school clothes.

But it's not just for back-to-school shopping; anyone can take advantage of the tax-free holiday.

Missouri's tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and runs through midnight on Sunday. During these days, certain goods will be tax-exempt, allowing you to save 4.225 percent on your purchases.

Below are some of the items that will be tax-exempt for the shopping holiday:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

School supplies priced at $50 or less per item: includes textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

Graphing calculators priced at less than $150

Computers and computer-peripheral devices priced under $1,500 per item: this includes laptops, desktops, and tablets; the $1,500 threshold even encompasses some Apple Macbooks and iPads

The tax-free weekend offers great savings on hundreds of items, but not everything is exempt, such as watches, radios, CD players, headphones, and sporting equipment.

Some cities are not participating in the sales tax holiday. You can find that list on Missouri’s Tax Holiday website.