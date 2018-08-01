Looking for work ? Welding Career & Training Expo Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES - If you're out of work and are looking for a job in welding there is some help out there.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County is hosting a career training expo.

The training expo is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Missouri Job Center of St. Charles on Turner Boulevard.

There will be instructors and employers on site to meet and learn about training opportunities and scholarships.

You will also get the chance to use a hands-on virtual welder, so come prepared.

The welding industry analysts predict a nationwide shortage of 300,000 welders by the year 2020.

To register contact Fay Aubuchon at 636-922-8546 or faubuchon@stchas.edu.