Four arrested in Lincoln County meth bust

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Monday after receiving a tip of methamphetamine distribution at a Winfield apartment.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, detectives with the narcotics unit went to the apartment in the 100 block of East Avenue to investigate the claim.

Once there, detectives noticed a woman in a parked vehicle talking with a man. Detectives spoke with the woman, identified as 28-year-old Megan Keen, who told them she had three used syringes and methamphetamine inside her purse.

Keen’s two-year-old son was also present in the vehicle. Authorities took the child and eventually remanded him to the custody of a family member.

The man Keen was speaking with, 37-year-old Mathieu Hose, gave detectives permission to search his clothing. Authorities found a glass vial containing meth. Hose told police 37-year-old Zachary Johnson stayed in the apartment and had been selling meth from that location.

Detectives went to the apartment and met with Johnson and the homeowner/renter, identified as 38-year-old Heather Hinnah.

Hinnah consented to a search of her residence.

Authorities discovered meth in a backpack belonging to Johnson and a used syringe in Hinnah’s bedroom.

Keen, Hose, and Hinnah were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was charged with possession of controlled substance.

All four suspects remain in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.