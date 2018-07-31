Proud to Serve – Adam Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, we salute Sergeant Adam Kavanaugh of the St. Louis County Police Department for his 26 years of service to our community. Sgt. Kavanaugh started in the City and then moved to St. Louis County taking on roles in the Vice Unit as a detective, going undercover in the drug squad and now, as part of the FBI Task Force locating, finding and rescuing victims of human trafficking and online predators within Eastern Missouri. Sgt. Kavanaugh is supported by officers in many precincts across St. Louis and focuses his efforts on educating and training law enforcement about what to look for when locating victims and predators but also educating parents and the community about how to keep your child safe from online predators.

His daughter sent us his nomination: My dad is Sgt Adam Kavanaugh he is in Charge of the aforementioned units for St Louis County Police he is my hero he has saved so many young kids lives in the human trafficking and the kids that are being exploited by child predators thru terrible child pornography over the internet. I don't know how he does this day to day but he and his group of men and woman detectives are just amazing and have saved so many children from bad people and have put the bad people behind bars for their terrible crimes. My dad is Awesome! I hope you will choose him he works so many hours sometimes I rarely get to see him but I know he's probably saving another child. Love my dad.

Sgt Kavanaugh receives a $250 Imo’s gift card and a $500 Art Van Furniture St. Louis gift card for his service to our community.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.