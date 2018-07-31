Police identify body found in vacant St. Louis City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A St. Louis County family wants answers after 20-year-old Trevon Hemphill was found dead inside of a home in St. Louis City.

St. Louis police found Hemphill dead inside of a vacant home in the 5500 block of Clemens after receiving a 911 call for help on Saturday, July 28. It’s unclear how Hemphill died.

Loved ones described Hemphill as ambitious and just getting a start on life. He'd been reported missing for two weeks prior to the discovery of his body.

His family is pleading with the public to come forward with information on his death. The family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

If you know any information in this case you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.