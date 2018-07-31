New Cortex MetroLink station is now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The first new Metrolink station to be built in more than a decade in St. Louis is officially open Tuesday morning.

This is Metrolink's 38th and the first quarter-mile section of the Chouteau Greenway is providing a new transportation option for many in the Central Corridor.

The new station is located between the Central West End and Grand stations where parking is at a premium.

The location of this new station is critical, assuming more than 4,000 people work in the Cortex area. The robust community is filled with workers in fields including technology, life science, marketing and other kinds of innovative businesses.

This is a paved path that eventually will give people the opportunity to walk or ride bicycles from the arch all the way to forest park.

The total price tag for the new project including expanding the nearby Central West End station is $15.5 million.

Metro officials say this is the first transit project to be funded through a public and private partnership.