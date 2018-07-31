× Jefferson County deputy attacked by dog while serving summons

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by a dog while attempting to serve a summons to a local homeowner.

According to Sheriff Dave Marshak, the deputy went to a home in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Road to serve a civil process summons. The deputy went to the front door but received no response.

The deputy noticed a side entrance where a storm door was left ajar. As the deputy approached the side door, a dog charged the deputy from the rear of the home and lunged at him. The dog bit the deputy on his face. As the deputy struggled to push the dog away, the canine attacked again and bit the deputy on his left arm.

With the dog digging into the deputy’s arm, the deputy managed to get his gun and shot the dog once.

Marshak said the deputy was a 27-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for substantial injuries.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital to be treated.