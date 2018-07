× Former Florissant Mayor, Robert Lowery dies at 78

FLORISSANT, Mo. -The former mayor of Florissant has died after a half-century of public service.

Robert Lowery, Sr. rose from the ranks of a police officer to police chief in Florissant in 1979 and was elected mayor in 2000.

He served on the boards of other civic organizations before retiring in 2011.

He died after a fall at his home.

Robert Lowery was 78-years-old.