Celebrate National Mutt Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- On both July 31, we celebrate mutts, mongrels, and mixed breed dogs who make life so great. Unlike most dog holidays, National Mutt Day focuses on the mixed breed dogs who often get overlooked.

National Mutt Day also brings attention to the many great mixed breed dogs in need of homes.

The humane society of Missouri hopes you'll adopt a mixed-breed puppy today.

You can check out all types of adoptable animals at one of their three shelter locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley, and Maryland Heights.