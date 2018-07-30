Surveillance images of attempted Hazelwood carjacking show customer fighting off suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - New security images show the man wanted for an attempted carjacking at a Hazelwood gas station. They also show the brave and brazen customer who fought him off.

A female customer at the Phillips 66 gas station was approached by a man at about 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

"As she was gassing up her vehicle, a young man came running up to her. He said, ‘Get out of my way.' Jumped in her car,” Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall said.

The suspect intended to drive off with the vehicle; however, the woman grabbed her keys with her as she left the vehicle.

She is seen on the surveillance video making a bold move. Chief Hall said she took on the suspect.

“She grabbed him by his hoodie, pulled him out of the vehicle,” Hall said. “And he got up and started running.”

The woman was not injured.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his late teens or early 20s, standing approximately 5'6" with a slender build, and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with red strings, black and white camo pants. He drove away in a newer model Honda Accord with an unknown Illinois license plate.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact the Hazelwood Police Department.

Hall credited the woman for her quick instincts to grab the keys with her as she left her vehicle. But he hopes most people will think twice before they decide to fight a would-be carjacker.

“If someone wants to take your car from you, give them the car. I don’t recommend anyone fighting for property when your life is in danger,” Hall said.