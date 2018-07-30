St. Charles officials unsettled with I-70 study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - MoDOT's "Envision I-70" study talks about possible improvements to I-70 along a 40 mile stretch of the highway from just west of the I-70/ I-64 interchange in Wentzville to the end of the express lanes in downtown St. Louis. The ideas include upgrading interchanges, improving roads parallel to the highway and bettering the ability of bicyclists and pedestrians to get across I-70.

However, our partners at The St. Louis Post Dispatch report that St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and several mayors are upset that the plan does not explicitly call for adding more lanes to the highway in the booming St. Charles County area. In a letter to MoDOT, Ehlmann and five mayors said they were surprised that increased capacity was not a high priority in the plan. The letter points specifically to a stretch of I-70 in Wentzville just west of the study area where the highway is just two lanes in each direction; causing major traffic jams.

MoDot says part of the study that talks about upgrading infrastructure to better accommodate freight would include increasing capacity on the busy highway.

Although the leaders say if that is the case it should be clearly stated in the plans.