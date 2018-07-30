Mother of five shot and killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for the person who killed a mother of five who was pregnant with her sixth child.

There's no word from investigators on a suspect or motive.

Veronica Taylor, 30, was nearly five months pregnant, relatives said. She had two sons and three daughters, ranging in age from 5 months to 14 years.

The children’s great aunt, Georgia Griffin, said the children have long been in her care and that she plans to formally adopt them all.

Though they did not regularly see their mother, they loved her and she loved them.

This certainly adds to their hardship.

Taylor was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday on Labadie between Grand and Vandenter in north St. Louis, police said.

She was shot execution style, Griffin said.

Relatives are pleading for someone to come forward with information leading to the killer’s arrest. There is a reward of up to $5,000.

“So her kids can’t get just a little, you know, I guess justice,” Griffin said. “It’s hard on them. It’s already a hard situation. They’re going to have grow up without their mother.”

You can get the reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You don’t have to leave your name to get the money.

Relatives have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. They don’t have money to bury the children’s mother.