× Metro offers new text messaging, web chat services for riders

ST. LOUIS – Metro passengers have a new way to connect with officials to make riding the routes a better experience.

There is a new text messaging and web chat service where riders can connect with customer service.

You can ask questions about your commute or ask for help planning a trip around the region. Riders can also connect with Metro public safety to ask questions or voice concerns.

Metro riders can text with Metro Customer Service or Metro Public Safety using these new numbers:

Metro Customer Service: 314-207-9786 – Representatives available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Metro Public Safety: 314-300-0188 – Public Safety is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week