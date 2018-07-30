× LeBron James backed pizzeria opens in St. Peters with free giveaway

ST. PETERS, MO – Free pizza alert! Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, a fast-casual pizza parlor, opened Monday at the Shoppes at Mid River (5246 N. Service Rd.). NBA superstar LeBron James is a major investor.

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., customers who visit the new location and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook will receive a free build your own pizza.

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format, made-from-scratch dough, all-natural meats and vegetables, and an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat.

For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto.

Blaze Pizza plans to give back to the St. Peters community. The local restaurant will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs, and other organizations to host fundraising events.